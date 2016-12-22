Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris shows belief in the club after signing new deal

Hugo Lloris insists his three-year contract extension shows he fully backs Mauricio Pochettino's stewardship at Tottenham.

Spurs and France captain Lloris signed a new White Hart Lane deal to run until 2022 on Thursday, ending more than a month of talks with the Premier League club.

As Tottenham continue the drive to retain all their top talent on long-term deals, Lloris admitted Spurs must set their sights higher in 2017.

"I'm very pleased with this new contract, and of course that's the way I show my commitment to the club, my team-mates and the gaffer," Lloris told Tottenham's official club website.

"It shows again how much I believe in this project and hopefully the best year is ahead."

Tottenham will laud Lloris' signature as a huge boost, given a host of top European clubs have been closely monitoring his status.

Spurs confirmed the news via their official club twitter feed, stating: "We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2022."

Both Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen have extended their deals in recent months, and Lloris' commitment represents another coup.

Spurs will now likely turn their attentions to completing new terms for playmaker Erik Lamela and defender Toby Alderweireld.

Lloris joined Spurs from Lyon for a modest £8million in 2012, but now numbers among the most coveted and respected goalkeepers in world football.

While the 29-year-old revealed his pride at earning widespread respect at Spurs, he still admitted Pochettino's side must keep pushing for improvements.

"I'm really enjoying my time at Tottenham, it's a great feeling to be the captain too," said Lloris.

"I think I can be proud of that. It's not easy for a foreigner to come to England and win the respect of your team-mates, of the fans and of the English people.

"I'm really pleased with that, but I'm still thinking that it's not enough.

"I want more, and that's why I work so hard, and hopefully the best year is ahead."