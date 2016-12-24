Dai Young pleased with Wasps' hard-fought win over Bath

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young admitted his weary side had earned their Christmas rest after a thrilling 40-26 victory over Bath Rugby.

Christian Wade was the match-winner in the second-against-third Aviva Premiership Rugby clash, scoring a hat-trick to take his league tally for 2016 to a record-breaking 18.

Thomas Young also crossed for Wasps in a very impressive home performance, with the Coventry outfit certainly not looking as fatigued as Dai Young suggested to ensure they would go 12 months without a defeat on their own soil.

Jimmy Gopperth kept Bath at arm's-length in the second half, kicking four penalties and four conversions for an individual haul of 20 points, and Dai Young was thrilled his charges had overcome illness and a lack of energy during the week.

"It was obviously a really tough game, as you expect with it being second against third," he said.

"We showed some fantastic stuff in attack I thought, some real cutting-edge stuff with great support play.

"But to be totally honest I thought we lacked some energy in defence especially first half. We looked like a team that was on the back of two very tough European games then a six-day turn-round.

"We also had lots of flu through the camp throughout the week, so I don't think our energy levels were through the roof.

"But in fairness to the players I thought they were much more rugged in the second half and we kept Bath at bay."

Bath did not leave completely empty-handed, with Ross Batty and Dave Attwood keeping them in touch in the first half, before replacement Tom Ellis and Ben Tapuai earned the West Country side a bonus point.

Head coach Todd Blackadder felt that there were some reasons to stay positive, despite missing out on the chance to leapfrog Wasps into second place in Aviva Premiership Rugby.

He said: "We made three mistakes in the first half, and they capitalised on two of them, which is what good teams do.

"I thought we started really well, and made a couple of nice line-breaks but didn't turn them into points, and that was the difference between the two sides.

"As the game went on, we didn't get our basics right, and today was a really good test which highlighted a few things within our game.

"Overall it was a good game, and we passed the character test when we were down and could have capitulated, but we showed some fight to get a losing bonus point."