UCI president Brian Cookson defends governing body's approach to TUEs

Cycling chief Brian Cookson insists the sport's process for assessing therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) is of "a higher standard than required by international norms".

In a press release, the UCI president described 2016 as "a year of real progress" in the ongoing battle to combat doping issues and technological fraud, with the controversial use of TUEs at the top of the agenda.

Sir Bradley Wiggins was forced to defend his use of the drug triamcinolone before the 2011 and 2012 Tours de France after Russian hackers Fancy Bears published confidential details of athletes' TUEs, which allow them to take otherwise banned substances on temporary, medical grounds.

Cookson said: " The first thing to say is that the UCI strengthened its TUE assessment process in June 2014 during the first year of my presidency.

"This change put in place a more robust, independent three-person TUE committee made up of independent experts that requires unanimity before sanctioning any TUE request.

"This is a higher standard than required by international norms. The number of TUEs the UCI has sanctioned in recent years is declining - from 31 in 2013 to 13 last year. We always share the details of TUEs granted with WADA, which adds another level of scrutiny."

So-called "mechanical doping" also emerged as a significant issue in 2016 with the Belgian cyclo-cross rider Femke van den Driessche banned for six years after becoming the first cyclist found guilty of the offence.

Cookson added: "We were very quick and efficient in dealing with this case which, I must underline, remains the only case of technological fraud to date.

"Our fight against technological fraud has been ongoing since my election in 2013, targeting both men and women from different cycling disciplines.

"For example, this year we tested 274 bikes at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in London, 117 at the Aviva Women's Tour, 3,773 at the Tour de France, and 1,372 at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha.

"After considering different testing methods, we have found one that is flexible, reliable, effective, fast and easy to deploy. We will of course continue to take the possibility of technological fraud seriously in 2017."