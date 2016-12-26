Chelsea beat Bournemouth to grab club record 12th consecutive Premier League win

Eden Hazard inspired leaders Chelsea to a club record 12th successive Premier League win as Bournemouth were beaten 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said the absence of Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante would be a good test for his side. The strikerless Blues passed with flying colours.

And Hazard thrived in a central role, scoring a penalty in between Pedro's double.

After three straight 1-0 wins, Chelsea were able to enjoy a more comfortable scoreline, but Conte was as restless as ever in his technical area.

His Blues have scored 28 goals and conceded two, with 10 clean sheets, across the run.

Should Chelsea beat Stoke on New Year's Eve, the Blues can equal Arsenal's record 14-game winning sequence at Tottenham on January 4.

What a difference a year makes.

Bournemouth won this fixture 12 months ago in the final weeks of Jose Mourinho's second spell, when even the Stamford Bridge faithful turned on Hazard.

The Belgium playmaker, Chelsea's star in the 2014-15 title-winning season, has regained the affection of the home support.

Elusive out of possession and equally evasive on the ball, Hazard showed why Conte had opted against a straight swap for Costa, which left Michy Batshuayi still waiting for a first league start.

Costa will come back in against Stoke, especially as Pedro received a fifth yellow card of the season to prompt a suspension.

But Hazard showed Chelsea can cope without the striker.

After taking time to find their shape, Hazard set to work and found Cesc Fabregas, in for Kante.

Fabregas in turn fed Pedro, who curled in left footed from the edge of the area.

The former Barcelona winger, in for Costa, was the able deputy once more. It was Pedro who filled the void created by Willian's compassionate leave earlier in the season, scoring in wins over Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham.

Jack Wilshere was a lively presence for the visitors and took on Gary Cahill in the Chelsea box before forcing Thibaut Courtois into a smart save.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder next had a volley blocked and Adam Smith then ran into Nemanja Matic, seeing a forlorn penalty appeal dismissed.

Hazard's confidence level, meanwhile, was demonstrated by a rabona shot which Artur Boruc tipped over. Whether Hazard knew Fabregas had already conceded a foul before the audacious attempt was unclear.

Chelsea's second came four minutes into the second half when Simon Francis, who had struggled to get near Hazard in the previous 49 minutes, stuck out a leg and tripped the playmaker in the Bournemouth box.

Hazard sent Boruc the wrong way for his 50th Premier League goal.

Next Hazard shot wide across goal with Pedro lurking, Willian forced Boruc to save smartly and Victor Moses shot wide.

Hazard was enjoying himself so much he even flicked the ball over a prone Fabregas at one point.

Pedro shot wide and Hazard fired against Dan Gosling, but it was not all one way as Courtois saved from substitute Benik Afobe.

Conte called for Courtois to kick the ball out so he could take off Hazard - to give him a rousing reception - and send on Batshuayi.

But he had to wait as Courtois failed to find touch and Pedro netted a deflected goal on the break.

Only the restart remained, but Conte got his wish and Hazard the reception he deserved.