Jose Mourinho reveals he is trying to tone down touchline behaviour

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is attempting to tone down his touchline behaviour in order to avoid any more Football Association sanctions.

The Portuguese's arrival at Old Trafford earlier this year led to the resumption of his testy relationship with English football's governing body.

The United boss has twice served one-match touchline bans, along with accruing hefty fines, having been sent off, leading Mourinho to try and clean up his act.

"Against Everton I sat for 90 minutes, when I love to be on the touchline. Do you know why? Because I'm afraid to be sent off," Mourinho said in an interview with the United We Stand fanzine.

"I don't change my nature or my passion, but I feel I have to act like this.

"I like to be closer to the game, like to communicate with the players and be closer to the touchline.

"But in some matches away I prefer to be in the position where I don't have that feeling."

In a wide-ranging with United We Stand, Mourinho also revealed that former manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been welcomed to several training sessions this term.

"He had not been back since he left, but I brought him back to be with his people, to see the people he had worked with for so many years, for him to watch the training sessions," the United boss said.

"I wanted the players to see the big man and for me and him to share some minutes and have lunch together. I enjoyed it, he enjoyed it."