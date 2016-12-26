Mark Nicholas in 'good spirits' after being taken to hospital

Former Hampshire batsman Mark Nicholas is in "good spirits" after being taken to hospital after suffering abdominal pain while broadcasting in Australia.

Nicholas, who captained Hampshire to four one-day trophies and also led England A during his 18-year playing career, was working for Channel Nine at Australia's Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at the MCG when he was taken ill just after lunch.

The exact nature of Nicholas' condition has not been confirmed, though the 59-year-old is awake in hospital.

A Channel Nine spokesperson said in a statement reported in the Australian media: " Mark is doing much better this evening and is in good spirits

"He wants to thank the MCG staff for all of their help, and the Channel Nine viewers and cricket community for their good wishes."

Nicholas, who also fronts Channel 5's coverage of England's home games, was reported to have been carried out of the commentary box on a stretcher.

His colleague at the network, former Australia opener Michael Slater, confirmed the news during the tea break after it had been reported on social media.

"Normally Mark Nicholas would be sitting here at this time of the day," Slater said in a clip posted on Channel Nine's Wide World of Sports Twitter feed. "He has fallen ill with abdominal pains and he's been taken to hospital for testing.

"I'm aware that it's out there online so w e will keep you up to date with the latest news when we receive it. We wish him well."

Nicholas was not on air when he fell ill.