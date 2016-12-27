Worcester hire Phil Davies as coaching consultant

Worcester have recruited Namibia coach Phil Davies on a "short-term secondment".

The former Wales forward, who was the Warriors' forwards coach between 2010 and 2012, was at Ashton Gate on Boxing Day as Worcester lost 28-20 to Bristol.

Bottom-placed Bristol's first win of the season cut the gap to Worcester to two points at the foot of the Aviva Premiership table.

"Phil has come on board as a coaching consultant and we did something similar a couple of years ago with Jim McKay," Warriors coach Carl Hogg told the Worcester News.

"Phil is somebody I have known for a long time and worked with.

"He is somebody I trust implicitly and he gives me some support and an independent view.

"He's on a short-term secondment."

Davies has been head coach of Namibia for the last 18 months.

He was in charge of their 2015 World Cup campaign in England when Namibia picked up a first-ever point in the tournament in losing 17-16 to Georgia.

The 53-year-old has also coached Leeds Tykes, the Scarlets and Cardiff Blues.