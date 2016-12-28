Another triple-double for Russell Westbrook as Oklahoma City Thunder win again

Russell Westbrook's 15th triple-double of the season fuelled the Oklahoma City Thunder's 106-94 win over the Miami Heat as they won their fourth game in a row.

Westbrook was two assists shy of the triple-double at half-time and duly reached it midway through the third period, finishing the night with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists.

James Harden scored 34 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 123-107, completing a four-game sweep of their Texas rivals.

Harden added 11 assists despite not appearing in the fourth quarter.

Avery Bradley scored 23 points and Isaiah Thomas added 21 as the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-103.

Joe Ingles' three-pointer with 21.6 seconds left proved the game-winner as the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 102-100. Gordon Hayward finished the night with 31 points and nine rebounds.