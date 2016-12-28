Mark Nicholas taken back to hospital after commentary box return

Former Hampshire batsman Mark Nicholas has been taken back to hospital after suffering further abdominal pains following his return to the commentary box on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old had resumed duties on Channel Nine's coverage for day three of Australia's Test against Pakistan after being hospitalised on Boxing Day.

But during the evening session, Nicholas was once again in pain and was reportedly carried out of the MCG on a stretcher, just as he had been two days previously.

Nicholas, who captained Hampshire to four one-day trophies and also led England A during his 18-year playing career, had missed the second day's play in order to rest.

But Cricket Australia's official website said that Nicholas, who has fronted cricket down under for over a decade and had previously been an anchor in England, had returned to hospital shortly after going back to work.

"During the final session, Nicholas was again taken away by medical staff and transported to the local Epworth Hospital," Cricket Australia's site said.

"Nicholas had interviewed Pakistan legend Wasim Akram during the tea break, but fell ill a short time later."