Jason Gillespie to join Australia coaching staff for Twenty20 series

Jason Gillespie will join the Australia coaching staff as an assistant for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia has announced.

The former Yorkshire coach, now with the Adelaide Strikers of the Big Bash League, will work alongside Justin Langer who will serve as the head coach.

The pair are stepping in for Darren Lehmann and his assistant David Saker as the three-match series clashes with the Test squad's tour of India.

It will be a first taste of international cricket for Gillespie, who led Yorkshire from the second division to consecutive County Championship titles before leaving at the end of the 2016 season to return to his native Australia.

"I'm just buzzing to get this role - it really is an exciting opportunity - and I'm humbled to be thought of by Cricket Australia in this regard," said the 41-year-old former Test bowler, who took 259 wickets in 71 Tests and 142 wickets in 97 ODI appearances.

"For me, the chance to be working with Justin Langer is terrific. Of course he's a friend and a former team-mate, but he's also someone who's had success in this form of the game (with two KFC BBL titles with the Perth Scorchers) and if I can learn anything from him and his approach then that would be great.

"I'm there to support and hopefully play my part in achieving some positive results for us and that is something that is important because Australia hasn't had the success any of us would like in Twenty20 cricket. A series like this is the ideal way for us to try and get better and refine our approach."

Australia's T20 side will face Sri Lanka in Melbourne on February 17, Geelong on February 19 and Adelaide on February 22.