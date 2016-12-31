'Dream come true' for Mo Farah as he gets knighthood in New Year Honours

Mo Farah hailed his knighthood as a "dream come true" after the four-time Olympic gold medallist and tennis ace Andy Murray picked up gongs in the New Year Honours.

Farah receives his knighthood after retaining his 5,000 and 10,000 metres titles in Brazil, becoming the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals.

Murray's honour caps a remarkable year for the Scot, while there is also a knighthood for para-equestrian Lee Pearson.

The 29-year-old Murray - who had said he felt "too young" to be knighted - claimed a second Wimbledon title and made a successful defence of his Olympic crown, before taking over as world number one from Novak Djokovic following a superb run of form.

The 33-year-old Somalia-born Farah, though, was more than happy to revel in his award.

He said: "I'm so happy to be awarded this incredible honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight.

"Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today - it's a dream come true."

Murray - previously honoured with an OBE in 2012 - also became a father in February for the first time and earlier this month was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a record third time.

Pearson added gold from the Individual freestyle grade Ib and silver in dressage to his golds from Beijing and London. The Paralympian, who has won a total of 11 Paralympic golds, has previously received the MBE, OBE and CBE for services to equestrianism and to disabled sport.

He told Sky Sports News: ''I think it's been the biggest surprise of my life. You receive a letter asking you to accept the honour and ever since sending the envelope back to the Prime Minister I've hardly slept."

Veteran equestrian rider Nick Skelton won individual gold at his seventh Olympics with horse Big Star and has been awarded a CBE. He is elevated from the OBE he received four years ago.

The news of Skelton's latest honour came on his 59th birthday and he told Press Association Sport on Friday: ''It's a bit of an upgrade. It's really nice, I'm honoured to get that and it's a great way to finish the year off.''

Cycling ace Jason Kenny also picked up a CBE, as did British Paralympic Association chair Tim Reddish for services to sport.

Among those to receive the OBE are football manager Chris Coleman, who guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Cyclist Ed Clancy, part of the victorious team pursuit in Brazil, becomes an OBE along with Paralympic cyclist Jody Cundy and men's eight rowers Pete Reed and Andrew Triggs-Hodge.