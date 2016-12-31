Jose Mourinho warns Anthony Martial to ignore distractions and listen to him

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has warned Anthony Martial to listen to him rather than his agent if he wants to be a success at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has been a peripheral figure since Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford and has been linked in recent weeks with a temporary move away to rediscover his best form.

But the 21-year-old was in fine fettle during the dramatic 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve, turning in a man of the match performance capped by United's 85th-minute equaliser.

Having scored just one Premier League goal all season prior to Saturday's match, he also hit a post with a 30-yard thunderbolt and had every reason to leave the field in good spirits.

Yet Mourinho's post-match comments suggest all is not well behind the scenes and the Portuguese clearly believes the player's representative Philippe Lamboley is a problem.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was another player who struggled for game time in the early part of Mourinho's reign but the Armenian has flourished of late and the manager puts that down to attitude.

"Anthony has to listen to me and not listen to his agent," he said. "He has to listen to me in training every day, every feedback I give to try and improve players.

"With the Mkhitaryan process, I was having almost every day his agent calling me and saying Mkhitaryan with you will be a better player.

"With Martial every day I read the newspaper and Martial is going to Sevilla, Martial goes on loan, Martial is not happy.

"Martial has to listen to me."

United were good value for the points, taking their winning run to six games, but came within a whisker of being embarrassed.

Despite racking up 32 shots on goal, the Red Devils were trailing to Grant Leadbitter's surprise strike until Martial and Paul Pogba forced a swift reversal in the last five minutes.

In front of the watching Sir Alex Ferguson, on his 75th birthday, it could only have been more appropriate had the winner come in injury-time.

"I think it's nice," said Mourinho, whose tetchy antics on the touchline lightened considerably after the United goals went in.

"If the fans remember this not just for Sir Alex's birthday but for the kind of performance we had, I think it's a great tribute.

"We managed to do something that is amazing, which is to bring the fans to the pitch. I think we did that in the last 15-20 minutes.

"We played with 70,000 or 80,000 - I don't know - because they were there on the pitch. It was too much for a very good team, too much for a very well-organised team. It was too much.

"It's a very good match to finish the year."

While Boro can have no real complaints about leaving with nothing, given the balance of play, the nature of the turnaround still leaves a bitter taste.

More pressingly, it leaves the Teesiders just four points above the relegation zone.

Aitor Karanka, Mourinho's number two at Real Madrid, was not panicking about that and believes his side showed their ability by living with United for so long.

"I don't like to lose, but I think the performance, once again against a top team, was really good," said the Spaniard.

"When you score at the time that we did and you lose, it is difficult to take, b ut we have to take the good things from the game.

"Once again we competed well with a top side who win only in the last five minutes. I'm pleased with the way we competed and we will win games against teams who are playing to stay in the Premier League.

"We have come to Manchester United and they have to finish the game with Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford all on the pitch.

"My players have to forget the result and keep the performance. They can be very proud."