Joe Root's India departure set to be delayed

England anticipate Joe Root's arrival in India for the one-day series could be delayed as the batsman remains at home for the birth of his first child.

The England squad are scheduled to head back to India later this week, with two warm-up fixtures planned before the first one-day international in Pune on January 15.

Root, though, is expected to stay in England as his partner Carrie enters the final stages of her pregnancy rather than fly out with the rest of the party.

Press Association Sport understands the England and Wales Cricket Board is expecting a delayed arrival by the player, with no firm decision as yet on what Root's final travel arrangements will be.

Yorkshireman Root scored 491 runs in the Test tour of India at the end of last year which saw Alastair Cook's side suffer a comprehensive 4-0 defeat.