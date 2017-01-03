LeBron James stars in Cleveland Cavaliers victory

The Cleveland Cavaliers made light of their injury problems as they won again in the NBA by seeing off the New Orleans Pelicans 90-82.

The Cavs, without the influential Kyrie Irving, posted an eighth victory in nine games thanks to 26 points and six assists from LeBron James.

Jimmy Butler came within one point of his career-best performance as he recorded 52 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 118-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Butler, who posted a seasonal best, also added 12 rebounds as Kemba Walker's double-double was in vain for the Hornets.

The Golden State Warriors won for the 29th time this season thanks to a 127-119 success over the Denver Nuggets, with Klay Thompson top-scoring with 25 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks to a 98-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder while Gordon Hayward threw 30 points in the Utah Jazz's 101-89 success over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Houston Rockets beat the Washington Wizards 101-91 while the Los Angeles Clippers downed the Phoenix Suns 109-98.