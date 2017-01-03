Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi agrees five-year deal at Leicester

Leicester have agreed a deal to sign Nigeria international midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian club Genk.

The 20-year-old will put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year deal, subject to the Premier League champions being granted a work permit for the player.

Ndidi has already undergone a medical at Leicester and is it is hoped he will complete his move to the King Power Stadium later this week.

Ndidi was spotted by Genk playing for Nathaniel Boys in an open trial in his homeland. He was originally a central defender but has been moulded into a defensive midfielder.

He joined Genk's academy on his 18th birthday and this season helped the club reach the knock-outs stages of the Europa League, qualifying as group winners.

His performances attracted the attention of several clubs but Leicester have won the race for the tall, combative midfielder's signature.

Ndidi has represented Nigeria at Under-17 and Under-20 level and earned his first senior call-up in October 2015. He has played twice alongside Leicester team mate Ahmed Musa for the Super Eagles. His contract at Leicester will run until June 2022.