Younis Khan impressive but Pakistan up against it in Sydney

Younis Khan propped up Pakistan with a landmark century but Australia continued to dominate the third Test in Sydney.

On day three, Khan achieved the feat of becoming the first player to score a Test hundred in 11 Test match host nations, including Pakistan's current home base of the United Arab Emirates.

His 136 not out helped Pakistan reach 271 for eight in their first innings but the tourists still trail Australia by 267 runs and risk being forced to follow on.

The 39-year-old found scant support as he progressed from his overnight 64no once play began after rain washed out the morning session.

His first Test ton in Australia came on a day when two home players were laid low - wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was unwell and Peter Handscomb stood in behind the stumps, and Matthew Renshaw had to leave the field after a sweep from Younis struck him when fielding at short leg.

It was the second time in the match that Renshaw had taken such a blow, having suffered the first when opening the batting and making a century for the hosts.

Cricket Australia stated on Twitter: "Matt complained of a headache. He came off the ground to rest and is having an ongoing assessment of his condition."

Nathan Lyon was the chief wicket-taker for Australia, with three for 98. Pakistan opener Azhar Ali added just 13 to his overnight 58 before he and Younis blundered when considering a quick single, resulting in a run-out.

Australia are looking to complete a 3-0 series victory.