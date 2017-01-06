Sir Mo Farah: Knighthood proves hard work pays off

Sir Mo Farah believes his knighthood shows that hard work can pay off for anyone who is given a chance.

The four-times Olympic champion will compete for the first time since being knighted in the New Year honours list when he takes part in the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh XCountry on Saturday.

Speaking in the Scottish capital, the 33-year-old said: "It's an honour to be able to be called 'sir', it's something I never dreamed of as an athlete.

"The first time I represented Great Britain was amazing and to achieve what I have for my country and be recognised by my country and the public is incredible.

"It's amazing for athletics. It gives young athletes a dream, it gives people hope and the key message is, if you work hard at something then you can achieve it."

Farah's recognition comes during a period when immigration has arguably never been a more prevalent or contentious political issue, and the runner feels his journey shows what can happen when someone is given an opportunity.

He was eight years old when he left Somalia to move to Britain and then train at Newham and Essex Beagles Athletics Club.

"It's really important," he said. "I was given a chance and you have to make the most of it. I was lucky to come to Britain and join my father.

"Over the years I have worked hard at what I do and for the country. If I wasn't given that chance I wouldn't be here.

"To be given a title is something I never dreamed of as a kid. Coming to Britain and not speaking a word of English, and now achieving what I had and being recognised by my country...

"To be given that title, there is no word really to describe it. It's such an honour it's hard talking about it because I'm not in control of it."

Farah admits he is still adjusting to his new title.

"Anyone that knows me as Mo can call me Mo, nothing has changed, but it's nice to be recognised by your country for your hard work and what you have achieved," he said.

"But at the same time nothing has changed - tomorrow is cross-country."

Much is set to change in Farah's life though as he prepares for his final season as a track athlete before concentrating on the marathon.

"I think it's pretty much going to be my last cross country," he said. " As an athlete I am lucky to be able to have had the career I have had along the track, and at some point everything has to come to an end. I don't want it to but at the same time I feel it is right.

"I will see what I can do in the World Championships at 5,000 metres and 10,000 and then after that I want to be able to look ahead to the marathon.

"You will most likely see me competing at 15k and 10 miles and then half-marathons."