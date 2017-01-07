Hard day at the office for Sir Mo Farah as he finishes seventh in Edinburgh

Mo Farah was left to reflect on a "hard day at the office" after his first race as 'Sir Mo' ended in a disappointing seventh-placed finish at the Great Edinburgh International XCountry.

The four-time Olympic champion, knighted in the New Year Honours, suffered the rare experience of being upstaged by a fellow Briton, Callum Hawkins, who was pipped on the line by American Leonard Korir.

Scot Hawkins, who led for much of the route before being overhauled in the closing metres, finished the eight kilometres course in Holyrood Park in 24 minutes and four seconds, one second behind Korir. A below-par Farah struggled and trailed home in 24mins 49secs, having battled through the field after lying 16th at one stage.

It was the first time a Briton had beaten Farah in a race since his third-placed finish over 100m in the competition Superstars in November 2012, when he lost to heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and high jumper Robbie Grabarz.

Saturday's race was almost certainly Farah's farewell to cross country and he admitted afterwards he was behind schedule in his preparations for the final track season of his career.

"It's a hard day at the office, it's not what I wanted, but it's where I am," said the 33-year-old, who will bid to defend his 5,000 and 10,000 metres titles at August's World Championships in London before turning his attention to the marathon.

He added to BBC Sport: "I' ve got a quite a lot of work to do. I'm definitely a little bit behind. The last bit of training hasn't gone as well as I wanted. But I wanted to come out here and represent my country and help the guys.

"I' ve got a great team behind me, so I'm looking forward to 2017."

There is no cause for alarm for an athlete who has not lost a major global final since 2011, an extraordinary run which has earned him nine global gold medals.

He was beaten in this race 12 months ago, into second by American Garrett Heath, and still went on to prove invincible when it mattered at the Olympics in Rio.

Hawkins, who will compete in the marathon at London 2017, said: "I thought I had it - I couldn't hear because of the crowd. I'm pleased with the way I ran, obviously a bit disappointed to get beat, but I gave it my all."

Earlier, Laura Muir continued her impressive start to the year by anchoring Great Britain to victory in the 4x1km relay.

The 23-year-old Scot, who last year broke Kelly Holmes' British 1500m record and ended the year world-ranked number one and on Wednesday smashed Liz McColgan's national indoor 5,000m record, burst clear on the final leg to claim a convincing victory.

Britain finished in third place in the overall team event, though, with the United States taking victory and Europe in second.