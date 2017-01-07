Jay Ajayi delighted to represent Great Britain in the NFL play-offs

Jay Ajayi is thrilled to be breaking new ground for Britain as he prepares for the NFL play-offs.

The Miami Dolphins running back has been one of the break-out stars of this season, with 1,272 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and three separate 200-yard games - including against Wild Card round opponents the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is not the first British player in the league, nor even in the play-offs - Scotland's Lawrence Tynes kicked the New York Giants to Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, where he and London-born Osi Umenyiora won a pair of rings each.

Offensive linemen Menelik Watson and Lawrence Okoye and defensive counterparts Jack Crawford and Efe Obada are also currently on NFL rosters or practice squads - the latter Nigerian-born, but resident in the UK from the age of 10 and signed directly from the London Warriors by the Dallas Cowboys.

As a playmaker on offence, though, 23-year-old Ajayi enjoys a different profile and has become the poster boy for an emerging UK presence.

"It's been really exciting for me personally," he said. "I really appreciate all the support over the year, from fans on social media and my family in the UK.

"It's exciting to be the only skill player from the UK, even though there's other UK guys in the NFL. I take pride in it and I just want to keep playing at a high level and representing well."

Injury cost Ajayi the first half of his rookie season while he began this year inauspiciously by being left out of the Dolphins' opening game, having reportedly responded badly to the signing of rival back Arian Foster.

He has since made up for lost time, though, and the Londoner said: "From the beginning of the year until now, I'm grateful for that journey. I've learnt a lot about myself.

"For me to have a solid year and now we have that opportunity to play in the play-offs, it's a great feeling."

The Dolphins would welcome a repeat of Ajayi's 206-yard, two-touchdown outburst from week six on Sunday, particularly with quarterback Ryan Tannehill out injured - Matt Moore will continue to deputise.

The Steelers' defence is much improved since then and Heinz Field will make for an imposing setting, but Ajayi feels ready.

"Although it's a play-off game, it's win or go home, at the same time it's still football," he said.

"You can't go in thinking the moment is too big otherwise you won't perform. I haven't experienced a play-off atmosphere yet but I'm confident in myself because I know that the moment shouldn't be too big for me.

"We're excited to get another crack at them. The stakes are higher, they're going to come out and give us a great challenge and we're excited to go and meet that challenge.

"I guess they've been on a good run, but all of that really goes out of the window - it's the play-offs, one-game seasons, anybody can be beaten on any day.

"We understand that we're going up to their house and it's going to be a tough environment, but we know what we want to do and they're in the way of us achieving what we want at the end of this year."