Ormerod claims maiden World Cup victory

Great Britain's Katie Ormerod won the first Big Air World Cup snowboarding event of her career in Moscow.

The 19-year-old, one of GB's best hopes for a medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, edged out World Cup leader Anna Gasser of Austria by just 0.25 points with a combined total of 153.75 from her two best jumps.

Ormerod landed a backside 720 and frontside switch 540 to win the gold, to add to her silver in Monchengladbach and bronze in Alpensia, Korea earlier in the campaign.

Big Air will be making its Winter Olympics debut in Korea next year.