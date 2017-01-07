Sutton boss Paul Doswell's hopes of late glory dashed in cup stalemate

Sutton boss Paul Doswell admitted to a "sense of disappointment" after his non-leaguers drew 0-0 with AFC Wimbledon.

Two famous names from FA Cups past could not be separated as the much-anticipated south-west London derby clash ended in a stalemate.

But Sutton had by far the better of the match against the League One Dons with striker Maxime Biamou clipping the crossbar in the first half and drawing a fine save from James Shea in the second.

"I thought we had the two best chances of the game," said Doswell.

"We restricted them to very little so from that perspective I have to be very happy.

"There's a sense of disappointment because I think everyone was hoping for a last-minute winner, but I've told the players they could not have done any more.

"I think we did the Conference justice. In fact I would say we looked more like the League One team."

Doswell admitted his heart was in his mouth late on when Dons captain Barry Fuller tumbled in the area under a challenge from sub Bradley Hudson-Odoi.

Referee Keith Stroud waved away AFC Wimbledon's appeals and Doswell added: " I've seen it back, Bradley's got a decent touch and Barry has gone over his leg.

"Live it looks a penalty but the referee got it right and thank God he did!"

AFC Wimbledon have yet to reach the fourth round of the cup since they were re-formed in 2002 following the old Wimbledon's relocation to Milton Keynes.

But both teams have left their indelible marks on the competition in the last 30 years.

The old Wimbledon's famous 'Crazy Gang' final win over mighty Liverpool to lift the trophy in 1988 was followed a few months later by Sutton knocking out the previous year's winners - Coventry - in the third round.

AFC Wimbledon have by now come full circle, having played their first official match in a friendly at Sutton's Gander Green Lane ground 15 years ago.

Dons manager Neal Ardley had voiced his concerns about Sutton's 3G pitch before the game, and his fears were certainly not misplaced.

"I definitely thought they edged it, but I expected them to," he said.

"I never came here thinking this would be an easy game. I was very concerned about the pitch and their home form over the last 18 months proves what a good team they are.

"Paul said it himself that teams don't like coming here and playing on this pitch. I knew it wouldn't suit us and I knew we would need a lot of qualities to be in the hat for the next round, and that was our remit."