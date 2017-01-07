facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Wayne Rooney's best goals for Manchester United

Wayne Rooney's record-equalling feat has been punctuated by some stunning goals for Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney, centre, produced an audacious overhead kick against Manchester City in February 2011 which is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest goals
Here, Press Association Sport picks out five of the greatest among the throng of strikes.

MANCHESTER UNITED 6 FENERBAHCE 2 (Champions League, September 28, 2004)

Rooney enjoyed a startling start to life at Old Trafford, launching himself into the footballing stratosphere with a debut hat-trick. Two fine first-half efforts were followed by a superb David Beckham-esque free-kick seven minutes after the break.

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 NEWCASTLE 1 (Premier League, April 24, 2005)

Having fallen behind to a Darren Ambrose strike, Rooney inspired a comeback with an exceptional second-half volley. Meeting a headed clearance by Peter Ramage, the forward hit the sweetest of strikes beyond the helpless Shay Given.

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 ARSENAL 0 (Premier League, April 9, 2006)

A goal that epitomised Rooney's touch, composure and striking ability. Taking down a superb left-wing cross from Mikael Silvestre with aplomb, he then showed his cutting edge to rifle home magnificently.

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 MANCHESTER CITY 1 (Premier League, February 12, 2011)

A goal that will live long in the memory and go down as one of the finest strikes to light up the Manchester derby. Watching Nani's floated 77th-minute cross, Rooney leapt to send a sensational overhead kick past rooted City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

WEST HAM 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 2 (Premier League, March 22, 2014)

In a goal similar in audacity and skill to Beckham's wonder strike at Wimbledon in 1996, Rooney fired home a breathtaking goal from 58 yards having outmuscled James Tomkins to turn and hit a half-volley over Adrian.