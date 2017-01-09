Carlo Ancelotti backs Paul Clement to thrive with Swansea

Carlo Ancelotti has backed new Swansea boss Paul Clement to flourish in his role at the Liberty Stadium.

Last week Ancelotti saw his trusted assistant leave Bayern Munich to take over the struggling Premier League club, having worked under the Italian for seven months with the Bundesliga outfit.

Although Ancelotti was sorry to see Clement leave, the Bayern boss believes Clement has all of the attributes required to succeed in south Wales.

Ancelotti told ESPN FC: "Of course, at a certain point, an assistant like this, he wanted to be a manager in the Premier League; above all in the Premier League.

"He had this opportunity and I think he took the right decision to go there. I hope for him all the best, but he has absolutely the skills, the quality to be a top manager."

The pair first teamed up at Chelsea where Clement served as assistant manager under Ancelotti in 2009, helping the Italian win the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

The 57-year-old then hired Clement at Ligue 1 club Paris St Germain in 2012 before appointing the Englishman at Real Madrid. Despite his brief stint in management with Sky Bet Championship side Derby, Ancelotti believes the difference in their personalities made their working relationship conducive.

"I think [Clement] has a different personality," Ancelotti said.

"He's less quiet than me, but he has a strong motivation; really focused on his job. He's thinking about his job 24 hours a day, and the character is different. But we had a really good time together. We won a lot, but always we [had a good time]."