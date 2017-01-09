England flanker Chris Robshaw ruled out of Six Nations with shoulder injury

England flanker Chris Robshaw will miss the RBS 6 Nations after being ruled out for three months due to shoulder surgery.

The 30-year-old Harlequins player suffered the injury to his left shoulder in the 24-17 defeat at Worcester on New Year's Day, and is to undergo surgery on Monday.

Quins announced Robshaw was "expected to be out of competitive action for around 12 weeks", sidelining him for the entire Six Nations campaign in the latest blow for England head coach Eddie Jones.