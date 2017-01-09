Joe Root to link up with England in time for first ODI after birth of baby boy

Joe Root is due to be available for the start of England's one-day international series against India after the birth of his son.

The batsman delayed his departure to be with his partner Carrie for the arrival of their first child, which arrived on Saturday morning, but will not be taking an extended paternity leave.

Instead, Press Association Sport understands Root will be joining his team-mates in Mumbai on Thursday and is set to play in Sunday's first ODI in Pune.

Yorkshireman Root scored 491 runs in the Test tour of India at the end of last year which saw Alastair Cook's side suffer a comprehensive 4-0 defeat.

The series loss led to calls for Root to replace Cook as captain in the Test format, led by the likes of former captain Michael Vaughan.

But England coach Paul Farbrace says the team are in favour of Cook staying on.

''When you lose a series 4-0, of course people will talk about the leadership," he said at the end of the tour last month.

"We all know that. We would all, at the end of this series, be having a think about what we can do better, what we have learned from this series, and what we need to do to make this team win.

''But there's nobody looking round the dressing room thinking, 'Ooh, I wonder who's in charge?'. It's very clear who's in charge, and that hasn't changed.''