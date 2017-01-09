Matthew Barton upsets Kyle Edmund in Sydney

Australian qualifier Matthew Barton spoiled Kyle Edmund's birthday celebrations by dumping the British number two out of the ATP Apia International Sydney on Monday.

World number 198 Barton won the first-round clash 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/5) against his 45th-ranked opponent, who turned 22 on Sunday.

There was better news for British number three Dan Evans, who got past Thiago Monteiro 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Philipp Kohlschreiber also advanced, with a 6-4 6-4 triumph over Fabio Fognini, while Paolo Lorenzi overcame Florian Mayer and Gastao Elias toppled Christopher O'Connell.

In Auckland, sixth seed Feliciano Lopez had a bad start against New Zealand wild card Michael Venus but rallied for a 3-6 6-4 6-3 victory to clinch his place in the last 16 at the ASB Classic.

Dustin Brown also needed three sets to get past American qualifier Michael Mmoh, while there were straight-sets wins for S teve Johnson, R obin Haase, Malek Jaziri and Jiri Vesely.