Millwall having to leave Den would be "heartbreaking" - Lib Dem leader

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron says it would be "heartbreaking" if Millwall were forced to move from The Den should Lewisham Council's plan to buy land around the club's ground go ahead.

Farron has called on the council to reconsider its proposal to carry out a compulsory purchase order for plots of land around the Sky Bet League One outfit's stadium and then sell them to an offshore developer - a decision which is expected to be confirmed at a council meeting on Wednesday.

"Football clubs are a crucial part of British society and are at the heart of our communities," Farron, the first senior figure from Westminster to speak on the issue, said in a statement to the Guardian.

"I know how heartbreaking it would be for Millwall's fans and the local community if their club was forced to move against their wishes. The details of this case seem quite extraordinary and I hope that the council don't take actions that could risk the club's future in the area.

"Fans often worry about the impact a change of owner may have on their club's future, they shouldn't have to worry that a club's own local council would have a profound, unwanted impact. Sometimes fans and clubs need to move ground, or change how they operate, but this should be done with the fans having their say."

The Lions have played in Lewisham since 1910 and at their current ground, The Den, since 1993 and the club are concerned about the long-term repercussions a possible move from south-east London could have on the Millwall Community Trust and the club's youth academy.