Richard Barrington and Brad Barritt charged by RFU over Geoff Parling tackle

Saracens duo Richard Barrington and Brad Barritt will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday for the double tackle that left Exeter lock Geoff Parling concussed in Saturday's Aviva Premiership clash.

Prop Barrington was sent off for a shoulder charge on Parling, while Barritt avoided any punishment on the day despite catching the former England second row in the face with his arm.

Barritt has since been cited for his role in the double challenge that left Parling unable to continue, just 10 minutes into the 13-13 league draw at Allianz Park.

"Richard Barrington and Brad Barritt of Saracens will appear before an RFU Disciplinary panel in London on Tuesday evening," read an RFU statement.

"Barrington was sent off by referee Ian Tempest in the weekend's Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Exeter Chiefs for making contact with the head of Geoff Parling of Exeter Chiefs.

"He has been charged with dangerous charging, contrary to law 10.4(g), for the incident which occurred in the first half of the match.

"In the same incident, Brad Barritt allegedly tackled Geoff Parling dangerously, making contact with his head and was subsequently cited by the citing commissioner charged with dangerous tackling.

"Both players will appear before a three-person RFU Disciplinary panel chaired by Jeremy Summers on Tuesday, January 10."

World Rugby's new directives on tackling came into force on January 3, with referees ordered to clamp down on anything high or dangerous.