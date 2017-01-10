British qualifier Brydan Klein through to second round in Auckland
British qualifier Brydan Klein is through to the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland after beating Argentina's Facundo Bagnis.
Australian-born Klein, ranked 324 in the world, looked to be on his way out as he trailed 5-2 in the third set after giving up four match points in the second, but hit back for a 6-1 6-7 (6/8) 7-6 (7/3) victory against the world number 55.
Elsewhere, fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas was beaten 6-1 7-5 by Joao Sousa, while Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan battled back from a set down to triumph 4-6 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (11/9) against Russian youngster Karen Khachanov.
Eighth seed Marcos Baghdatis eased to a 6-4 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino, Jeremy Chardy beat home favourite Artem Sitak 6-4 6-2 and American qualifier Ryan Harrison enjoyed a 6-1 6-2 success over Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.
Meanwhile, Australian teenager Alex De Minaur earned his maiden ATP tour win with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7/1) victory over Benoit Paire at the Apia International in Sydney.
Seventh seed Martin Klizan was forced to retire hurt in his first round match against Andrey Kuznetsov, while s ixth seed Gilles Muller beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 3-6 6-3 7-5 and German Mischa Zverev progressed with a 6-4 6-2 victory against Nicolas Almagro.
Marcel Granollers-Pujol of Spain lost the first set against Colombia's Santiago Giraldo but came back to win 6-7 (5/7) 7-5 6-3 and Jordan Thompson was a 7-5 6-2 winner against Nikoloz Basilashvili.