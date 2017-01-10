England endure tough time in field in opening warm-up match

England were left chasing 305 in their first warm-up match against a strong India A, Ambati Rayudu posting a century and Mahendra Singh Dhoni finishing in style with 68 not out.

Free entry and Dhoni's presence, leading out a national side for probably the final time after resigning as one-day captain, ensured there was barely a seat to be had at the historic Brabourne Stadium and England's bowlers were given a tough ride.

Rayudu made a chanceless 100 from 97 balls before retiring out to make way for Dhoni, whose name was chanted long and loud by around 20,000 fervent fans.

Dhoni's hero status was confirmed when a pitch invader sprinted to the middle to touch his feet and he did not disappoint, clattering Chris Woakes for 23 in the last over to reach his own half-century and take his side to 304 for five.

There were strong knocks from Shikhar Dhawan (63) and Yuvraj Singh (56) who, like Dhoni, also await England in the three-match ODI series.

The tourists left Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow on the sidelines, rested after a taxing 2016, with Liam Plunkett nursing a calf injury and Joe Root yet to arrive after the birth of his son.

Eoin Morgan won the toss on his return as captain, having missed the Bangladesh tour due to security concerns, and sent the hosts in.

Woakes and David Willey turned in 10 tidy overs, the latter removing Mandeep Singh, but India A had two seasoned hands to build a platform around.

Dhawan and Rayudu occupied the crease for the next 21 overs, adding 111 runs while offering almost nothing bar an occasional rushed single.

Morgan cycled through his bowlers, with third-choice spinner Liam Dawson suffering most in a two-over spell worth 24.

Dhawan, having swatted an early Woakes bumper for six, had settled into an anchor innings, with Rayudu taking the lead until Jake Ball had him caught behind in his second spell.

The crowd erupted in anticipation of Dhoni, but had to make do with another World Cup winner, Yuvraj.

He was almost pinned by an early bouncer, but quickly helped Rayudu accelerate the scoring in a stand worth 114.

Rayudu proved his growing comfort by advancing down the pitch to plant Ball for four and Yuvraj hoisted Adil Rashid for pair of sweet sixes in the 34th over. The returning Woakes shipped 15 more in the 38th and a meaty six from Rayudu brought up the 200.

A scampered single brought up his own hundred and, with nine overs left, he gave the fans what they wanted, surrendering his own innings in deference to Dhoni.

Dhoni played and missed with a few lusty blows early on, but soon found his range, cracking eight fours and two sixes from his entertaining 40-ball stay.

Woakes was left nursing figures of nought for 71, with Ball and Willey claiming two scalps each.