Hameed believes England dressing room will back Cook's captaincy decision

Haseeb Hameed believes the England dressing room will endorse any decision Alastair Cook makes about his future as Test captain.

Cook will meet director of England cricket Andrew Strauss at some point this month, with his role at the helm of the side almost certain to be at the top of the agenda.

England suffered a 4-0 thrashing in India before Christmas, closing the series with back-to-back innings defeats in Mumbai and Chennai, the latter of which left them with a record of six losses from their last eight Tests.

The 32-year-old himself admitted he needed "to go away and do some thinking" about whether he will continue as skipper, but Hameed insists his fellow opening batsman still has the backing of the team.

And whether that means continuing or stepping down, with vice-captain Joe Root heavy favourite to assume the mantle should Cook vacate the role, Hameed, 19, says the decision will be respected.

Hameed, who partnered Cook at the top of the order in three Tests in India before injury curtailed his series, told BBC Sport: "Everyone in the changing room backs him and will back whatever decision he makes.

"If he feels he is the right man to take English cricket forward, he will have everyone's support.

"It is pretty evident to see what Cook has done for English cricket. He has been an unbelievable performer and has been a great leader for England.

"If he feels someone else is better equipped to do that job, everyone will respect that decision because everything he has done has been for the betterment of English cricket."

Hameed, only the second teenager to play for England since 1949, enhanced his burgeoning reputation with two half-centuries against India - the second of which was made in the third Test with a broken hand that ended his involvement on the subcontinent.

Keaton Jennings took his place and registered a hundred in his maiden international innings before following it up with a fifty in his second Test.

"It is great for English cricket to have two relatively young guys go out there on their debut tours and do well," Hameed added.

"It was always going to be a challenge for all of us, but for me to have got the exposure and the experience under my belt, it will do me a lot of good and I have learnt a hell of a lot in the last couple of months."