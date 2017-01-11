Murray and Farah in running for Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award

Britain's remarkable sporting success last year has been recognised with six nominations for what are often called sport's answer to the Oscars.

Sir Mo Farah and Sir Andy Murray, the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year, are on a glittering shortlist of six for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award, while track cycling star Laura Kenny has been nominated for the World Sportswoman of the Year prize.

But there are also Laureus nominations for Olympic show jumping champion Nick Skelton in the World Comeback of the Year category, Leicester City for Breakthrough of the Year and mountain bike ace Rachel Atherton in the World Action Sportsperson of the Year section.

Now in their 18th year, the shortlists for the Laureus Awards are decided by votes from journalists around the world, with the final decision on the winners going to the members of the Laureus Academy, 62 sporting greats including Michael Johnson, Jack Nicklaus and Viv Richards.

In a statement released by Laureus, Farah said: " I'm delighted to be nominated for the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award and would like to thank the media who voted for me.

"I dreamed of representing my country and winning just one Olympic medal when I was a young runner, so to achieve what I have has been an amazing journey."

Farah completed his second straight Olympic 5,000-10,000 metres double in Rio last summer, but will face stiff competition from Usain Bolt, NBA superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James, Murray and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kenny, now Britain's most successful female Olympian, is up against US gymnast Simone Biles, American athlete Allyson Felix, German tennis player Angelique Kerber, American swimmer Katie Ledecky and Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson.

Skelton, who has Michael Phelps in his category, said: "I'm thrilled to have been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards and to be amongst these great athletes is truly an honour."

Among the other notable nominations are the NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers, Major League Baseball champions Chicago Cubs and Euro 2016 winners Portugal in the team award, and the Fiji men's sevens team in the breakthrough category.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Monaco on February 14.

Bolt, a three-time winner of the sportsman of the year prize, said: "The Laureus Awards really matter. The fact they are given by the Laureus Academy, which includes so many great sportsmen and women makes them special."