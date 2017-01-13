England and GB hockey coaching duo step down after Rio Olympics triumph

England and Great Britain women's hockey assistant coaches Karen Brown and Craig Keegan have announced they are stepping down from their roles.

The pair helped to guide Great Britain to the gold medal at the Rio Olympics when the team beat defending champions Holland 2-0 in a penalty shoot-out after the final finished 3-3 in normal time.

Brown said her departure was "based on a lifestyle choice" and she would be working with England Hockey on a consultancy basis in future, while Keegan is leaving to head up the University of Derby's performance sport programmes.

Brown, who is England and Great Britain's second-highest capped player with 335 appearances, has helped to deliver Olympic gold and bronze, Commonwealth silver and World Cup bronze in her time as a coach. She said: "I am immensely proud of all that the GB and England women's teams have achieved since 2005 when I commenced working with Danny Kerry and the squad.

"During this period the team's world ranking has gone from ninth in the world in 2005 to second in 2016, its highest-ever ranking, and the squad has won multiple medals at every major hockey event during an unprecedented period for the sport."

Keegan, who has been part of the set-up for the last nine years, added: "My time at England Hockey has been an absolute pleasure. To sum it up, I've taken the most joy from seeing athletes develop from potential players to Olympic champions over the course of nine years.

"I'd like to thank all of the athletes, they're the people I've been most passionate about working with, I had a good rapport with both the seniors and the under-21s and I will miss that immensely."