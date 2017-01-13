Johanna Konta beats Agnieszka Radwanska to win second WTA Tour title in Sydney

Johanna Konta defeated Agnieszka Radwanska to win the second WTA Tour title of her career at the Apia International in Sydney.

The British number one has been in brilliant form all week and did not drop a set all tournament.

Already a dark horse for the Australian Open title, Konta will now head to Melbourne as a genuine contender to win her first grand slam title.

She hit 32 winners as she overpowered world number three Radwanska to win 6-4 6-2, avenging two previous losses to the Pole.

The last of those came by the same scoreline in the final of the China Open in Beijing in October b ut this time it was the crunching groundstrokes of Konta that prevailed over the wily skills of Radwanska.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Sydney, broke the Radwanska serve in the third game and deservedly took the first set.

She increased her dominance in the second set, racing into a 4-0 lead and serving out the victory with an ace.

The title comes in just her second tournament with new coach Wim Fissette and follows on from her maiden tournament win in Stanford last summer.

Speaking at the trophy presentation on BT Sport, Radwanska praised Konta's "unbelievable tennis".

Konta, who was watched by her sister, nieces and nephews, said: "I was born here so this is a very special moment for me."