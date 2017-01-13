MS Dhoni vows to let Virat Kohli lead from the front for India against England

Mahendra Singh Dhoni admits he will have to be careful over how much influence he exerts in the field against England after passing the Indian one-day captaincy to Virat Kohli.

Dhoni relinquished the reins last week after almost a decade in charge, during which time he won three major trophies, became a superstar in his home country and a poster boy of the Twenty20 generation.

Now 35, he has handed the mantle to Kohli, an equally compelling figure who took over the Test captaincy in December 2014 and leads that side with real authority.

Dhoni's new job is to offer support, as both elder statesman and wicketkeeper-batsman, without cramping his successor's style during the three-match one-day which starts in Pune on Sunday.

When Kohli became Test skipper it was a result of Dhoni's retirement, but now the two will share a field for the first time with the younger man calling the shots.

"I will be there to give as many suggestions as possible to Virat as and when required. But the field positioning is something I have to keep a close eye on," he said.

"I will have to consult him and tell him because...I can become a bit of a problem if I start moving (fielders) around. It 's not something that's a big trouble to cope with. It's just that I will have to keep a close eye, especially in the first few games.

"The field setting is usually given to the vice-captain or the wicketkeeper. In this scenario, I will have to keep a close eye as to what the skipper really wants, as to what are his preferential field positions.

"I already had this chat with Virat about how he likes his fielders, where he wants them to be. All of that I have to adapt to, but overall I don't think much changes."