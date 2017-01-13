Paul Pogba: Jose Mourinho advice helped me step up performance

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he has been greatly encouraged by advice from manager Jose Mourinho which as a result has given him more freedom on the pitch.

The 23-year-old, who rejoined the Premier League club from Italian champions Juventus last summer, revealed United boss Mourinho told him "you know how to play, do what you want" which handed the France international a confidence boost and has seen his form improve in recent weeks.

The Red Devils host north-west rivals Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and - ahead of Sunday's match - Pogba spoke to BBC One's Football Focus programme which will be shown at noon on Saturday.

He said: "He (Mourinho) told me not to listen to anybody, just be focused on the pitch and enjoy yourself. That is all I am doing.

"He talked to me. He made me very comfortable and confident.

"He said 'you know how to play, do what you want'. He let me free on the pitch.

"He told me just to enjoy myself. That is it. That is all I need to hear from the manager."

United head into Sunday's match in sixth place and 10 points behind leaders Chelsea and just three points off the top four ahead of Saturday's fixtures.

Pogba has the belief they can build on their six-match league winning run and challenge for the title, adding: "You have to believe. We are not far.

"I know Chelsea are at the top but this is the Premier League, you never know what is going to happen. You have to keep fighting and believing. Inside I feel we can still win the league."