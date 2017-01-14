facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Glen Durrant to face Danny Noppert in BDO World Championship final

Glen Durrant will get the chance to show why he is the number-one ranked player after reaching the final of the BDO World Championship.

World number one Glen Durrant is in the final of the BDO World Championship
World number one Glen Durrant is in the final of the BDO World Championship

The Middlesbrough man destroyed Jamie Hughes 6-1 at Lakeside to reach the final - a career-best return for him in its own right.

Durrant never let Hughes get close, opening up a 4-0 lead in a hugely one-sided contest.

He will face Danny Noppert in the showpiece after the Dutchman beat England's Darryl Fitton 6-3, backing up his fine semi-final win over Scott Waites.

In the women's final, England's Lisa Ashton secured her third world title with a 3-0 victory over Corrine Hammond of Australia.

The 'Lancashire Rose' picked up a £12,000 cheque in the process.