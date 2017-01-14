Glen Durrant to face Danny Noppert in BDO World Championship final

Glen Durrant will get the chance to show why he is the number-one ranked player after reaching the final of the BDO World Championship.

The Middlesbrough man destroyed Jamie Hughes 6-1 at Lakeside to reach the final - a career-best return for him in its own right.

Durrant never let Hughes get close, opening up a 4-0 lead in a hugely one-sided contest.

He will face Danny Noppert in the showpiece after the Dutchman beat England's Darryl Fitton 6-3, backing up his fine semi-final win over Scott Waites.

In the women's final, England's Lisa Ashton secured her third world title with a 3-0 victory over Corrine Hammond of Australia.

The 'Lancashire Rose' picked up a £12,000 cheque in the process.