Kompany resilience praised as City captain prepares latest comeback from injury

Pep Guardiola has no concerns about Vincent Kompany's state of mind as the Manchester City captain prepares to begin his latest comeback.

Kompany is in contention to return to action as City travel to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday after two months out with a knee problem.

The Belgium defender has been hampered by numerous injuries in recent years and his latest setback, sustained in an awkward collision with team-mate Claudio Bravo in November, was his 35th since joining City in 2008.

Three of those injuries have come this season and the 30-year-old has not played a full game since April.

This regular cycle of injury and rehabilitation could wear down a player but manager Guardiola, who needs to see Kompany fit to evaluate his long-term prospects at the club, is impressed by his resilience.

Guardiola said: "Everybody needs time to come back to a high level when they are a long time injured but his mentalities are strong, he knows exactly what he has to do.

"What I would like is (for him) not to put a lot of pressure on himself. Now is a time to make weeks of training sessions, play games when I decide he has to play and not put a lot of pressure on having to do many things.

"He has to do simple things, play like a central defender, like he was. After he has played one game, then another one, and then the amount is running, he will hopefully achieve his level."

Kompany has played a full part in recent training sessions and will be considered for a return at Goodison Park.

City have conceded just three goals in their last six games, easing some concerns about vulnerabilities at the back, but Guardiola would welcome Kompany at his best.

He said: "When we are thinking about his top level, we cannot deny how good Vincent is. Everybody agrees with that but to achieve that maybe we need time. Hopefully he can stay (fit) for long and after we will see his level."