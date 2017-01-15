Johanna Konta deserves more recognition - Naomi Broady

Johanna Konta is overlooked in England and should be considered one of the favourites to win the Australian Open, according to British number three Naomi Broady.

Konta and Broady both play first rounds on Tuesday in Melbourne, with Konta up against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Broady taking on local favourite Daria Gavrilova.

Broady, ranked 95th, is on an upward curve as she prepares for her fourth consecutive grand slam main draw but Konta is Britain's major female force, capable of reaching the latter stages and perhaps even winning the tournament.

She is arguably the form player in the draw, following her surge to the title in Sydney last week, and has fond memories here after her breakthrough run to the semi-finals 12 months ago.

Serena Williams, Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza are just some of those standing in Konta's way but Broady insists her compatriot, like Sir Andy Murray, is under-estimated.

"I don't really think you're an outside contender if you're in the top 10 are you?" Broady said.

"It's weird in England, we never did it with Andy either. Even now so many people don't know why he's a Sir.

"I was arguing with some friends at home that he's the best athlete we've had in Great Britain ever and then randomly the paper next day did a top-10 British athletes ever and I think Bobby Charlton was one and Andy Murray was two.

"People just don't grasp the immensity of what he's actually achieved. I think it's the same with Jo now.

"Unless you win Wimbledon you never get recognised in England enough."

Broady added: "I think Jo has a great chance of winning here, I hope that's her goal. She's just been playing absolutely fantastic.

"To beat (Agnieszka) Radwanska the way she did last week in Sydney I think just shows that. Good luck to her, I hope she keeps improving. I think she's doing great."

Broady reached the second round at the US Open in September but faces a tricky opponent in Gavrilova, ranked 25th in the world and with a vibrant personality that thrives off a home crowd. Gavrilova made the fourth round here last year.

"I'd obviously rather the crowd was supporting me but I'm sure they will be fair," Broady said.

"I t works both ways because the player with the crowd behind them can feel more pressure too. I won't let it bother me."

Broady, who boasts "one of the best serves on the tour" according to Gavrilova, would be a valuable asset to Britain's Fed Cup team, who play Euro/Africa group matches in Estonia next month.

But Broady fell out with the Lawn Tennis Association in 2007 and has not been turned by new captain Anne Keothavong.

"It's not personal with Anne," Broady said. "There are individuals at the LTA I get on really well with but as a whole, obviously with everything that has gone on in the past, it's a matter of principle."

Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund complete a quartet of British players in action on Tuesday.

Edmund takes on Colombia's world number 91 Santiago Giraldo while Watson faces another Australian in 32-year-old Samantha Stosur.

Matches are likely to take place in searing heat, with temperatures expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius at Melbourne Park.

"I played in Perth and it was really hot there," Watson said. "I didn't even notice to be honest which is a really good sign."

Edmund was hampered by cramp in his first-round defeat to Damir Dzumhur here last year but the British number two is confident he can avoid a repeat.

"It's been a year since then," Edmund said. "I was okay at the French Open, played a couple of Davis Cup matches, the US Open. Hopefully that year on tour will help me."