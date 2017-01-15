Leicester head coach Aaron Mauger blasts 'embarassing' defeat to Racing 92

Leicester head coach Aaron Mauger branded his team's display "embarrassing" as they failed to show up in their heavy 34-3 Champions Cup defeat to Racing 92.

Mauger took charge of the Tigers following the sacking of Richard Cockerill but saw Leicester thrashed away from home for the third time in Europe this season to leave their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals over.

Racing scored five tries to secure a bonus-point success - wing Marc Andreu scoring twice - as Leicester bowed out of Europe with a whimper.

Their display left former All Black centre Mauger to admit he has a lot of work to do.

He said: "It was frustrating and disappointing. We just didn't front up. Everything we talked about in the week in terms of preparation we just didn't do.

"We talked about winning the collisions and getting quick ball but I thought Racing were very good in that area. We weren't very good there and in defence we let them open up channels.

"With guys like Dan Carter in the team, they're too good."

Leicester had already been thrashed by both Munster and Glasgow on the road this season and the game in Paris followed a similar pattern.

Xavier Chauveau, Marc Andreu and Gerbrandt Grobler all crossed in the first half and a penalty try after the break sealed Racing's bonus point.

Andreu completed his brace late on as the home side claimed their first win of the tournament.

Will Evans and Antoine Claasen were both yellow carded for either side, but Leicester were outclassed and had just a penalty from Freddie Burns to show for their efforts.

"We're the Leicester Tigers at home but away it's hard to call ourselves that," Mauger added. "Munster away, Glasgow away and now today - it's pretty embarrassing.

"We've certainly got to be better away from home. I'm passionate about what I do and the guys I'm working with are decent people. A poor result doesn't change that.

"We'll get together and although we're pretty wounded, we'll stick together and try and front up next week against Glasgow."

Racing star man Carter, who kicked three conversions and a penalty, said: "We've been hurt by our performances in the European Cup and even though we didn't have a lot to play for in terms of points and play-off spots, we had a lot to play for in terms of pride.

"We're pretty pleased to get a performance like that and not finish with zero points.

"It's a happy bunch of guys and it's an opportunity to thank our fans for turning up week in, week out.

"Tonight they got the sort of performance we're capable of."