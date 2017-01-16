Australia keeper Peter Nevill injured in freak accident

Australia wicketkeeper Peter Nevill is being treated for a suspected broken jaw after being hit in the face by a flying bat.

Nevill was hurt in Melbourne Renegades' Big Bash League victory away to Adelaide Strikers, after the hosts' Brad Hodge accidentally let go of his bat as he aimed a big hit at a short ball from Thisara Perera.

By the time the Renegades completed their six-run win, Nevill was off the pitch receiving medical attention after the bizarre incident at the Adelaide Oval.

Nevill, 31, was understandably trying to pick up the flight of the ball when instead he was struck by the errant bat which had slipped from Hodge's grip during the failed run chase.

The wicketkeeper was cleared of concussion shortly after the end of the match but, according to reports, may have suffered a broken jaw.