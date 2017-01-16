Valtteri Bottas finally makes Mercedes move to replace retired Nico Rosberg

Valtteri Bottas has been confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's new team-mate for the forthcoming Formula One season after he was finally unveiled by Mercedes at their headquarters on Monday.

Bottas, who replaces world champion Nico Rosberg following his shock decision to retire from the sport, had long been favourite for the vacant seat.

And moments after it was revealed by Williams that Felipe Massa would end his short-lived retirement to replace the outgoing Bottas, the Finnish driver confirmed his arrival at Mercedes by addressing the team's staff alongside his new boss Toto Wolff.

"It's very exciting times for me," Bottas said. "I think it's going to take a while to understand that this is really happening.

"It's definitely another dream come true, to race in another team with such great history - especially in the recent years, which have been so impressive. I'm really proud to become a part of that and grateful to everyone at Mercedes for trusting my skills and giving me this opportunity.

"I've had a really warm welcome so far. Of course, I have a lot more people to meet and new faces to remember. But initially everything has felt very good."