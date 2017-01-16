Fran Halsall announces retirement

Three-time Olympian Fran Halsall has announced her retirement from swimming.

The 26-year-old was fourth in the women's 50 metres freestyle at the Rio Games as an Olympic medal proved elusive once more.

The Liverpool swimmer, whose training base for much of her career was Loughborough, has won medals at world, European and Commonwealth level, including gold in the 2015 World Championships in the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

Halsall said: "Announcing my retirement from swimming is a weird concept to me as I've never seen it as a career or job. Just a hobby that I've loved doing and happened to be okay at.

"It's time to close this chapter of my life and move on to the next.

"Swimming has taught me so much and given me opportunities that no other career could."

British Swimming head coach Bill Furniss said: "Francesca has been a key part of the British team since her debut (in 2006) and has seen her skill and dedication rewarded with medals at almost every level of the sport.

"To have a career at the top of her sport for a decade is something she should be proud of. From myself and everyone at British Swimming I would like to wish her well for her future endeavours."