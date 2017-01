Rory McIlroy has been forced to withdraw from this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a rib injury.

The Northern Irishman played through the pain in losing a play-off to Graeme Storm at the BMW SA Open on Sunday, having said on Friday morning he had considered pulling out of the event due to the problem.

He underwent a scan on Monday morning and has been diagnosed with a stress fracture to a rib.