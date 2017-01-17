Frustrated David Weir hangs up GB vest after being 'let down again'

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir has expressed frustration at British Athletics and declared he will never wear a Great Britain vest again.

The 37-year-old wheelchair racer endured what he described as a "terrible" Paralympics last September in Rio, missing out on a medal having won four golds at London 2012.

He said in Brazil that Rio would be his final Paralympics and that he would finish his career at April's London Marathon, rather than at July's IPC Athletics World Championships at the London Stadium.

Weir also hinted at behind-the-scenes tensions with the national governing body, but refused to discuss them publicly.

"I have been let down again," Weir wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Today is the day I officially retire from GB I will never put a shirt on again.#thanksBritishAthletics what a joke."