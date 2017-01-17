High-profile New Zealand owners for new Bradford club

New Zealanders Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe have confirmed they are the owners of Bradford's new rugby league club.

Chalmers, a former chairman of the New Zealand Rugby League, and ex-Wigan and Kiwis coach Lowe got the nod from the Rugby Football League on Friday to form a new club to continue in the 2017 Kingstone Press Championship, although their identity was kept under wraps.

The pair flew in on Monday from New Zealand and met a 25-strong group of players, interim management and coaching staff and on Tuesday afternoon confirmed their intention to sign replacements for the eight players who have so far secured new clubs.

Chalmers said: "I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to create what we hope will be a strong and stable club in Bradford. The history and tradition of rugby league in this great city is something we are both very aware of."

The new owners gave no indication in their statement about the position of head coach Rohan Smith but the 35-year-old Australian appeared to confirm via Twitter that he will not be part of the new club.

"Thanks @BfdBullsSG @BullsTrust @OfficialBullsRL fans for everything," he posted. "The club has been special since I was 14 & that won't change."

Smith, son of former Bulls coach Brian Smith and nephew of Warrington boss Tony Smith, joined Bradford last May on a three-year contract but, along with the entire playing staff, was made redundant on January 3 when the club was placed into liquidation.

Former England international Leon Pryce, who returned to his home-town club after leaving Hull at the end of last season, is expected to take on the coaching reins.