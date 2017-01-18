Danny Cowley delighted after non-league Lincoln dump Ipswich out of the FA Cup

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley hailed his magnificent Imps as the Vanarama National League leaders shocked Sky Bet Championship Ipswich 1-0 thanks to Nathan Arnold's late winner in their FA Cup third-round replay.

On a night when a packed Sincil Bank paid an emotional farewell to former boss Graham Taylor, who died last week, the Imps were not left to rue their missed opportunity from 10 days ago when they so nearly dumped the Tractor Boys out on their own turf.

Tom Lawrence rescued Town in the original tie with two goals, but he failed to inspire the visitors this time around as the home side nullified the in-form midfielder's threat, while City's domination was rewarded when Arnold rounded visiting keeper Dean Gerken in the last minute to slot home into an empty net and send 8,000 home fans into delirium.

"I am just so proud of the boys," said Cowley, who has transformed the fortunes of the club since arriving with his brother Nicky in the summer. "We didn't want it to go to extra-time as we have an important league game on Friday, so to score with just a few moments left was perfect timing.

"I thought we competed well and over two games, we have gone toe-to-toe with a Championship team. We were brilliant tonight, absolutely brilliant.

"It means everything to me, it is what you dream of. To see the fans with smiles on their faces and what it means to them, that's what I will take from this win.

"It has been a fantastic night for the football club and I am just so pleased for Lincoln City, because it is a club which hasn't had the success it deserves. We must enjoy this."

City now have a home tie with Championship leaders Brighton in the fourth round and Cowley added: "Hopefully I will get the opportunity to watch them play. I enjoy going to Championship sides as you get looked after better with them and the tea and coffee is nicer."

Lincoln more than matched their Championship opponents and it only took a wonder save from Gerken late in the first half to stop City skipper Luke Waterfall firing Cowley's men in front.

Matt Rhead went close with two headers, Terry Hawkridge had a shot saved by Gerken, while Alex Woodyard narrowly headed Bradley Wood's cross wide.

All Ipswich had to show from their woeful display was an early shot from Lawrence, saved by Paul Farman, and that was about as good as it got for them.

A clearly disgruntled Town manager Mick McCarthy admitted he was embarrassed by the defeat, although he was quick to acknowledge that the best team had won.

"They deserved to win and overall their performance was better than us," said McCarthy. "I am disappointed and embarrassed. We should not be getting beat by a non-league side whether they are top of the National League or not. They were better than us and more competitive than us.

"They were very good and I can't really give them any more praise than I have done already. They looked more up for it than us. Why that is I do not know."