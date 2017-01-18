Lincoln and Sutton fly non-league flag after dramatic FA Cup replay wins

Non-league sides Lincoln and Sutton have Sky Bet Championship scalps in their sights after reaching the FA Cup fourth round on Tuesday.

Lincoln, top of the Vanarama National League, have already secured a shock over second-tier opposition after a last-gasp 1-0 win over Ipswich in their third-round replay.

Sutton, meanwhile, stunned 10-man AFC Wimbledon 3-1 to reach the fourth round for the first time since 1989.

The U's will now host 1972 winners Leeds while Lincoln welcome Championship high-flyers Brighton to Sincil Bank.

"I am just so proud of the boys," said Lincoln boss Danny Cowley after seeing Nathan Arnold's strike in added time see off Ipswich.

"We didn't want it to go to extra-time as we have an important league game on Friday, so to score with just a few moments left was perfect timing.

"I thought we competed well and over two games, we have gone toe-to-toe with a Championship team. We were brilliant.

"It means everything to me, it is what you dream of. To see the fans with smiles on their faces and what it means to them, that's what I will take from this win."

Sutton actually fell behind to Tom Elliott's ninth-minute header but AFC Wimbledon lost defender Paul Robinson to a red card six minutes later.

Roarie Deacon scored a 75th-minute equaliser and, with extra time looming, goals from Maxime Biamou and Dan Fitchett secured another famous win, 28 years after Sutton knocked out top-flight Coventry at the same stage.

"My emotion is one of unadulterated joy," said Sutton manager Paul Doswell.

"I'm so pleased for my chairman, our directors who are all volunteers, for the 1,000 fans here and for the players."

AFC Wimbledon struggled to adapt to Sutton's 3G pitch in the first match, which ended in a goalless draw, and Doswell feels Leeds will be susceptible as well.

"I know Garry Monk and I'm so pleased he has done so well at Leeds and it will be nice to meet up with him," he added.

"Without being over-emotional about it, we have got a good chance against Leeds on our pitch.

"No one likes playing on it apart from us it seems. We are very good on it.

"No disrespect to Leeds but if they make seven or eight changes against us I think we will have a chance."