Patrick Bamford completes move to Middlesbrough

Patrick Bamford has joined Middlesbrough on a permanent transfer from Chelsea.

The striker has moved to Teeside for an undisclosed fee, thought to be £6million, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, Boro announced on Wednesday.

Bamford, who scored 19 goals on loan at Boro in 2014-15, was earlier this month recalled by Chelsea from a loan spell at Burnley, for whom he made six appearances.

"Middlesbrough have secured the signing of striker Patrick Bamford from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee," the club announced on their official website.

The 23-year-old Bamford did not make a first-team appearance for Chelsea, who he joined from Nottingham Forest in January 2012.

The England age-group international had three loan spells at MK Dons, one at Derby and at Boro in the Championship, helping them to the play-off final, where they lost to Norwich. He was player of the year in the Championship that season.

Last term he had Premier League stints with Crystal Palace, Norwich and then began this season at Burnley, before the recall paved the way for the move to Boro.

Bamford is Boro boss Aitor Karanka's second signing of the winter transfer window, after Rudy Gestede switched from Aston Villa.

Bamford wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely over the moon to be back! Looking forward to helping this great club in every way I can."