Rachael Heyhoe-Flint dies aged 77

Former England captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint has died at the age of 77, the MCC has announced.

Heyhoe-Flint became one of the MCC's first women members, and in 2004 was the first woman ever elected on to the club's full committee.

On the pitch, in a near 20-year international career, she represented her country 45 times in Tests and one-day internationals and won the 1973 World Cup as captain.

Heyhoe-Flint became near synonymous with women's cricket in this country, in an era when her sport struggled at times to achieve its current prominence.

She remained a high-profile presence after her retirement as a player thanks to her many administrative and public roles.

The BBC's Test Match Special team was among the first to respond via Twitter, describing Heyhoe-Flint as a "legend" and a "pioneer" after the MCC announced she had died.

"MCC is deeply saddened to hear that Honorary Life Member, Rachael Heyhoe Flint has died aged 77," the club posted on its Twitter feed.

"...in a 20-year-career (she was) considered one of the finest women's players ever."

TMS added: "Such sad news. Thoughts of all @bbctms go to her family. A legend and pioneer".

MCC president Matthew Fleming added that Baroness Heyhoe-Flint was the first "global superstar" of women's cricket.

The MCC flag on the Lord's clock tower has been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect for a cricketer who played in the first women's match to take place at the ground - against Australia in 1976.

In a very personal, heart-felt tribute, Fleming said: "This is a terribly sad day for everyone involved in cricket and all of us at MCC.

"Rachael Heyhoe Flint was a pioneer of women's cricket - she was the first global superstar in the women's game - and her overall contribution to MCC, cricket and sport in general was immense.

"In 1999, Rachael was elected as one of the first 10 female members of MCC, and she became a central figure in the club.

"Her impact on MCC, be it through events on the field or in the committee room, was immeasurable - and her enthusiasm, wisdom and gentleness of character will be missed by everyone with whom she came into contact.

"We all loved her."

Heyhoe-Flint hit almost 1,600 runs at 45.54 in her 22 Tests, and averaged more than 58 in her 23 one-day internationals.

She was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010, having become an honorary life member at the MCC in 1999 and gone on to serve two terms on the club committee.

Clare Connor, England and Wales Cricket Board's director of women's cricket and also a former national captain, told Sky Sports News: "We talk of trailblazers, women in sport who have really broken boundaries - new ground - Rachael is up there with the very, very best of them."

The ECB used the same word, "trailblazer" in a statement.

It read: "Her contribution to the development of cricket in this country and beyond has been immense."

ECB chairman Colin Graves added: "I sat with Rachael on the ECB board for five years and considered it a privilege.

"She achieved so much for women's cricket, and she was especially influential both on the board and in the House of Lord's, in what we did to tackle the problem across all sports for ticket touting.

"Her knowledge and understanding of key areas of the game was valued enormously by all their fellow directors.

"She was such an approachable person - she got on with everybody from whatever walk of life. The development of women's cricket to its current position, which really is unrecognisable from when Rachael was playing, is a lasting tribute to her."

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison described her as "... simply extraordinary ... a lifelong ambassador for cricket in its widest context".

He said: "Hugely energetic, committed, passionate and caring - cricket was hugely enhanced by her fearless approach and pioneering spirit, not to mention her wicked sense of humour which made her such wonderful company.

"She leaves a legacy which reaches way beyond cricket's boundaries, but her contribution to our game over a lifetime is immense."

Connor added: "She was my friend and mentor and inspiration - and I am not alone. Her impact, kindness and support was widely felt by so many.

"Rachael was one of our sport's true pioneers, and it is no exaggeration to say that she paved the way for the progress enjoyed by recent generations of female cricketers.

"I will always remember and continue to be inspired by her fortitude, her deep love of the game and her wicked, wonderful sense of humour. We are all in her debt on this very sad day."

Heyhoe-Flint, who died after a short illness, was also closely associated with her home-town football club, Wolves, as a vice-president.

A club statement spoke of her "huge contribution to Wolves and Wolverhampton", while flags at the City of Wolverhampton Council and Molineux are also flying half-mast.